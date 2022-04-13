IPL 2022: Aakash Chopra reveals a major issue with Mumbai Indians' pacer Jasprit Bumrah ahead of their match against Punjab Kings

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra is impressed by Mumbai Indians’ (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah and his bowling skills and spoke about the influence the India speedster can have on the Rohit Sharma-led team ahead of their match against Punjab Kings on April 13 (Wednesday).

“The biggest strength of Mumbai Indians is that they have the best bowler in Jasprit Bumrah. The only issue I see with Mumbai Indians and Jasprit Bumrah is that he has only 4 overs to bowl and the opposition acknowledges that fact. But in the remaining 16 overs, the opposition knows that they have ample opportunities to score. If the opposition doesn’t go after him (Bumrah) then it becomes very difficult for him to take wickets. Because other bowlers are not exerting enough pressure, the opposition doesn’t go after Bumrah but the rest, it is very difficult. He is an asset and MI will surely keep someone like Bumrah as he is a constant threat,” Aakash Chopra said on Star Sports.

The former India opener highlighted other Mumbai Indians bowlers who can bring in some changes to the results and expects a smart move from the team. The five-time champs have lost all their four matches this season.

“I am hoping they play Tymal Mills if he is available or Riley Meredith, who has pace, or maybe Mayank Markande or Murugan Ashwin. I am expecting a few changes in the team actually because if you don't change anything and expect a different outcome or results, then that would not be very smart,” Chopra added.

Mumbai Indians lock horns with Punjab Kings at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on April 13 (Wednesday).

