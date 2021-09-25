IPL 2021: When and where to watch today's SRH vs PBKS encounter Live on TV and online

The two bottom ranked sides, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will take on each other today for match no. 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at Sharjah.

Sunrisers, who are on the brink of elimination, have just one win in eight games, while the Kings have won three out of their nine games so far. PBKS occupy the penultimate spot with SRH reeling at the last position in the team standings.

The journey so far for both the sides has been extremely disappointing. The 2016 champions, SRH have tried everything, including the change of leadership, but couldn't turn the tides in their favor. PBKS, on the other hand, are continuously failing to close games and despite putting big scores, are unable to get the desired results. The contest between the two teams will be an exciting one as both the sides are desperately looking for a change in their fortunes and need to win all the remaining games to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

Where is the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings game taking place?

The IPL 2021, match No. 37 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings will be held at Sharjah tonight.

At what time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match begin?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match begins at 7:30 PM IST today (Saturday, September 25).

Where and how to catch the live action of IPL 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match will be available on Hotstar.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 05:53 PM IST