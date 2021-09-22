IPL 2021: When and where to watch today's SRH vs DC encounter Live on TV and online

As Delhi Capitals will take on the field today with eyes on the top spot, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to turn the tides in their favor and keep their play off hopes alive by winning this game. There is a lot at stake in this match for the SRH as it is languishing at the bottom of points table with just one win from their seven games so far. Both sides had very successful campaigns last year in the UAE during IPL 2020 and qualified for the playoffs.

The live Streaming details of today's DC vs SRH IPL 2021 are as follows:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begins at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday (September 22).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 06:01 PM IST