IPL 2021: When and where to watch today's RR vs RCB encounter Live on TV and online

In the 'Battle Royale' today, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Dubai International Stadium for match no.43 of the Indian Premiere League 2021.

While RCB are back to wining ways with a thumping 54-run win against defending champions Mumbai Indians in their previous match, RR's hopes for a play-offs berth had to deal with a major blow, for the bottom ranked Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) thrashed them with a seven-wicket win.

A victory for RCB today is likely to guarantee them a top-4 finish in the points table. Sanju Samson's men, on the other hand will need to clinch every match from here on and also keep an eye on other team's results for things to pan out in their favour. Nevertheless, it will be an exciting encounter to watch given the batting firepower both the teams boast of and see which of the two Royals prove to be mightier today.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the RR vs RCB match today.

Where is the RR vs RCB game taking place?

The IPL 2021, match No. 43 RR vs RCB will be held at the Dubai International Stadium tonight.

At what time will the RR vs RCB match begin?

The RR vs RCB match begins at 7:30 PM IST today (Wednesday, September 29).

Where and how to catch the live action of IPL 2021 RR vs RCB match?

RR vs RCB match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 RR vs RCB match online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 RR vs RCB match will be available on Hotstar.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 05:47 PM IST