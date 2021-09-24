IPL 2021: When and where to watch today's RCB vs CSK encounter Live on TV and online

Day six of the second leg of the Indian Premiere League will see the Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah tonight.

As the two heavyweights of the league cross swords with each other, the contest is expected to be a perfect weekend blockbuster for it will feature two of the greatest cricketing superstars of the country - MSD and Kohli.

However, Virat's RCB will have a lot of questions to answer when they take on the Men in Yellow as they were totally outperformed in all departments by Kolkata Knight Riders in their last outing and with CSK as their opponent, they will have a tough job at hand.

On the other hand, CSK resumed their IPL campaign on a great note with a victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians. Rutuja Gaikwad was the star of the game and this time too, the CSK team and fans will expect a lot from him.

As far as RCB is concerned, their power hitters- AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell and skipper Kohli himself will have to play fiery knocks to get back to winning ways. Although, RCB are the third ranked side they cannot afford to be complacent at this stage of the league.

Following are the Live Streaming details of the CSK vs RCB match today:

Where is the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings game taking place?

The IPL 2021, match No. 35 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah tonight.

At what time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match begin?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match begins at 7:30 PM IST today (Friday, September 24).

Where and how to catch the live action of IPL 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match will be available on Hotstar.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 05:23 PM IST