IPL 2021: When and where to watch today's MI vs SRH encounter Live on TV and online

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will cross swords with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the second last game of this edition's league stage of the IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

An already-eliminated SRH would look to sign off from their nightmarish campaign this season with a win. MI, on the other hand will be hoping for some miracle in this game as the five time champion side not only need to defeat SRH, but they need to do so by a huge margin to claim that one last spot which is officially still vacant. The defending champions got better off the Orange Army by 13 runs in their previous encounter in the first leg of the tournament however, today only a divine intervention can keep them stay alive in the competition.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the MI vs SRH match today.

Where is the MI vs SRH game taking place?

The IPL 2021, match No.55, MI vs SRH will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today.

At what time will the MI vs SRH match begin?

The MI vs SRH match begins at 7:30 PM IST today (Friday, October 8).

Where and how to catch the live action of IPL 2021 MI vs SRH match?

MI vs SRH match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 MI vs SRH match online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 MI vs SRH match will be available on Hotstar.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 05:21 PM IST