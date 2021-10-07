IPL 2021: When and where to watch today's KKR vs RR encounter Live on TV and online

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday.

With three teams still having their play-off hopes hanging with a fine thread during the last phase of the league games, there is still plenty left to play for, leaving the result of this game quite significant.

If KKR wins this, they are likely to qualify, but if the Royals emerge victorious, it will make the Playoff race for the last remaining spot between them, KKR and the Mumbai Indians a lot more interesting.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the KKR vs RR match today.

Where is the KKR vs RR game taking place?

The IPL 2021, match No. 54 KKR vs RR will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah today.

At what time will the KKR vs RR match begin?

The KKR vs RR match begins at 7:30 PM IST today (Thursday, October 7).

Where and how to catch the live action of IPL 2021 KKR vs RR match?

KKR vs RR match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 KKR vs RR match online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 KKR vs RR match will be available on Hotstar.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 05:50 PM IST