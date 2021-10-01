IPL 2021: When and where to watch today's KKR vs PBKS encounter Live on TV and online

The Indian Premiere League match no. 45 will feature Kolkata Knight (KKR) taking on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Dubai International Cricket stadium on Friday.

The Eoin Morgan led KKR are on a rampage since the resumption of the UAE leg of the IPL and have won three out of four matches so far, announcing themselves as one of the serious contenders for the play-offs. Moreover, to add to their confidence, all the three wins came against formidable sides like Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. A victory in today's encounter will strengthen their bid for qualification in the playoffs.

As far as the KL Rahul led PBKS in concerned, the game will be a battle for survival for them. If the Kings lose today, they will have to clinch both their last matches in-order to stand any chance to qualify in the playoffs.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the KKR vs PBKS match today.

Where is the KKR vs PBKS game taking place?

The IPL 2021, match No. 45, KKR vs PBKS will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai today.

At what time will the KKR vs PBKS match begin?

The KKR vs CSK match begins at 7:30 PM IST today (Friday, October 1).

Where and how to catch the live action of IPL 2021 KKR vs PBKS match?

KKR vs PBKS match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 KKR vs PBKS match online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 KKR vs PBKS match will be available on Hotstar.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 05:16 PM IST