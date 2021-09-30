IPL 2021: When and where to watch today's CSK vs SRH encounter Live on TV and online

In a hot southern derby today, the top-ranked Chennai Super Kings, who almost have their tickets booked for the playoffs, will take on the bottom ranked Sunrisers Hyderabad who are already out of the tournament.

However, MS Dhoni would still want to seal the game with a win against the Orange Army and keep their winning momentum going as the tournament reaches its final phases.

SRH, on the hand, would be hoping to give their fans some moments to cherish by picking a few wins and end their otherwise nightmarish season on a happy note. Kane Williamson's men having nothing at stake at this point of the tournament, but a win against Rajasthan Royals in the last game would have instilled some confidence and hopes in group for their last few games. As far as the yellow brigade is concerned, even they would not want to show any complacency and keep up with their wining ways ahead of the playoffs.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the CSK vs SRH match today.

Where is the CSK vs SRH game taking place?

The IPL 2021, match No. 44 CSK vs SRH will be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium at Sharjah tonight.

At what time will the CSK vs SRH match begin?

The CSK vs SRH match begins at 7:30 PM IST today (Thursday, September 30).

Where and how to catch the live action of IPL 2021 CSK vs SRH match?

CSK vs SRH match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 CSK vs SRH match online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 CSK vs SRH match will be available on Hotstar.

