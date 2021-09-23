e-Paper Get App

Sports

Updated on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 11:45 PM IST

IPL 2021: Was a good pitch, we failed to capitalise on start we got, says MI skipper Rohit Sharma after defeat against KKR

Rahul Tripathi and Venkatesh Iyer played knocks of 74 and 53 respectively as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday.
ANI
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma | Photo: Twitter Image

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma | Photo: Twitter Image

Abu Dhabi: After stumbling to a seven-wicket loss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said that the pitch was a good one to bat and his side failed to capitalise on the good start given by him and Quinton de Kock.

"Few areas went wrong. We started really well but didn't get enough towards the back end. I thought it was a good pitch, we failed to capitalise on the start we got and we didn't bowl well at the start. I don't want to look into it too much, things can happen and you have to move on. After a good start we had to get small partnerships but we kept losing wickets at regular intervals, it is not easy for new batters to go in and start hitting the ball," Rohit told host broadcaster Star Sports after the loss against KKR.

With this win, KKR has risen to the fourth spot in the points table while Mumbai Indians has slipped to the sixth position. Before entering this match, KKR had a dismal record against MI, registering just six wins in a total of 28 games, but Iyer and Tripathi helped the franchise turn around their fortunes.

"It is something that happened in the last game as well and we will address it. It is always there at the back of the mind on where you stand, we are still in the middle of the table, so we have to get back and fight and hopefully get some wins on the trot," said Rohit.

Earlier, Quinton de Kock's 55-run knock helped Mumbai Indians post 155/6 against KKR in the allotted twenty overs. For KKR, Prasidh Krishna and Lockie Ferguson scalped two wickets each.

Mumbai Indians will next lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 11:45 PM IST
