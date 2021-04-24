IPL 2021: Stokes lambasts slow Chepauk track, says "trash" wickets will have teams scraping to low scores

London, Apr 24: England all-rounder Ben Stokes has criticised the slow track of Chennai's Chepauk Stadium and hoped that teams competing in the IPL do not end up regularly scraping to low scores because of wickets that are "trash".

Stokes, whose IPL stint with Rajasthan Royals was cut short by a fractured finger, feels that for an enjoyable T20 contest, a score in the range of 160 to 170 is paramount.

"Hope the wickets don't get worse as the IPL gets deeper into the tournament..160/170 minimum not scraping to 130/140 cause the wickets are trash," Stokes tweeted after Mumbai Indians painstakingly reached 131 for 6 which was chased down by Punjab Kings.