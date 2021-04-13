IPL 2021: RR vs PBKS - 'You won a lot of hearts': Raina lauds Samson's valiant 119-run knock

Mumbai: Sanju Samson's knock of 119 runs of just 63 balls might have come in a losing cause against the Punjab Kings, but the right-handed batsman showed his potential and the cricketing fraternity could not praise him enough.



Rajasthan Royals skipper came out to bat in the very first over and he almost took his side over the line chasing 222. On the final ball, with his side needing 5 runs for the win, he was sent back to the pavilion and Rajasthan suffered a four-run loss. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Suresh Raina took to Twitter to praise Samson and his valiant knock.

"What an incredible innings @IamSanjuSamson ! Well played, you have definitely won a lot of hearts today, Keep Going. Huge respect," tweeted Raina.