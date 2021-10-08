e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 07:42 PM IST

IPL 2021, RCB vs DC: Rishabh Pant 'cries' after Virat Kohli wins the toss; watch video

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl against Delhi Capitals.
FPJ Web Desk
RCB Skipper Virat Kohli and DC captain Rishabh Pant | Photo: Twitter Image

Dubai: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field first against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the last league stage game of the IPL 2021.

The toss sessions, however disappointed the opponent skipper Rishabh Pant a bit as he reacted to it by jokingly sobbing over the result. The youngster is very well known for his banters and funny comments from behind the stumps, while he keeps wickets for his teams. The Indian youngster along with being a promising batter is also a full-time entertainer and his fans absolutely love him for that.

Watch Video Here:

Coming back to the game, RCB has remained unchanged for the match and so has the Delhi Capitals from their last match against Chennai Super Kings.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, K S Bharat, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Harshal Patel, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Md Siraj.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ripal Patel, Shimron Hetmyar, Shreyas Iyer, R Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 07:42 PM IST
