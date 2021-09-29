IPL 2021: RCB wins toss, opts to bowl against RR

Dubai: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in Match 43 of IPL 2021 at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

After the toss, Kohli said that England all-rounder George Gaeton will be making IPL debut, coming in for Kyle Jamieson in the playing eleven. "If you get off to a decent start you can get runs consistently. Feel as a batting unit we're doing a good job and want to continue that. Want to provide our bowlers with the conditions, it's a new pitch."

Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson said Kartik Tyagi replaced Jaydev Unadkat in the playing eleven. "As a team we were down, we had a long team chat yesterday, refreshed the purpose of playing this game. Lot of fans support us, we want to entertain and put a smile back on their face."

Teams;

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi and Mustafizur Rahman

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 07:33 PM IST