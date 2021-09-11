IPL 2021: RCB to fly skipper Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj to UAE on charter flight

New Delhi: India Captain Virat Kohli and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, who play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), will reach the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the second phase of the Indian Premier League,(IPL) which starts from 19th September, on a charter flight from London.

The duo will land Dubai on Sunday morning on a flight arranged by their franchise.

"Keeping the safety and security of our players as the utmost priority, Royal Challengers Bangalore have arranged a special charter flight for captain Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj to ensure their safe transit to the UAE," said RCB in a statement on Saturday.

"The players will be flying out at 11.30 PM (UK time) on Saturday and will arrive in Dubai early Sunday morning. Both, Virat and Siraj will undergo 6-day quarantine in Dubai before joining the team bio-secure bubble," added RCB.

The fifth and final Test between India and England, that was scheduled to commence from Friday, was called off due to the emergence of a Covid-19 case in the Indian contingent.

Team India’s Assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar tested positive a few days after head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar tested positive.

With Inputs from IANS

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 02:22 PM IST