IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings

Abu Dhabi: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings in match 47 of IPL 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.

Chennai have made two changes to their playing eleven, bringing in KM Asif and Sam Curran for Deepak Chahar and Dwayne Bravo. Rajasthan, on the other hand, have made four changes to their playing eleven. Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, Akash Singh and Mayank Markande come in for Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag and Chris Morris.

Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya and Mustafizur Rahman

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif and Josh Hazlewood

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 07:35 PM IST