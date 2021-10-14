IPL 2021, Qualifier 2: 'Could not be more proud of team of exceptional warriors', says DC skipper Pant after loss against KKR

Delhi Capitals Captain Rishabh Pant on Thursday said the journey of his team in the IPL 2021 ended in heartbreak but he could not be more proud of captaining the team of exceptional warriors.

The flamboyant skipper took to twitter to express his feelings and gratitude towards the team, owners and fans after their narrow 3- wicket defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders in the Qualifier 2 at Sharjah on Wednesday.

"It ended in heartbreak last night, but I could not be more proud of leading this team of exceptional warriors. We battled hard through the season, and while we may have fallen short on some days, we always gave 100 per cent," tweeted Pant.

To the owners, management, staff, my teammates and most importantly, our passionate fans, I want to say thank you from my heart. You all made this season special. We will come back stronger @DelhiCapitals 🙌 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) October 14, 2021

The Capitals, after finishing the league stage on top of the points table were considered as tournament favorites given their all round prowess and consistency throughout the season. However, after losing the Qualifier 1 against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, Pant's troops couldn't bounce back in the tournament and were knocked out on Wednesday thanks to KKR's clinical performance.

"Can't change anything after the match. Always we kept on believing and stayed in the game for as long as possible. The bowlers pulled it back. They bowled really well through the middle overs. We were stuck and unable to rotate the strike. Hopefully, we can come back next year for a stronger season," Pant had told host broadcaster Star Sports after the game ended.

"We played really good cricket throughout the season. We stuck together and cared for each other. Hopefully, we will improve next year and come back strongly," he added.

After this result, KKR will now take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2021 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 05:29 PM IST