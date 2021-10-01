e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,105 new cases, 50 deaths, 3,164 recoveries
Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 07:26 PM IST

IPL 2021: Punjab Kings win toss, opt to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR made two changes, bringing in Tim Seifert for Lockie Ferguson and Shivami Mavi for Sandeep Warrier. While a fit-again Mayank Agarwal was brought back in place of Mandeep Singh in the Punjab playing eleven.
PTI
Punjab Kings | Twitter/@IPL

Punjab Kings | Twitter/@IPL

Advertisement

Dubai: Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match, here on Friday.

A fit-again Mayank Agarwal was brought back in place of Mandeep Singh in the Punjab playing eleven.

The other changes were Shahrukh Khan replacing Harpreet Brar and Fabian Allen replacing Chris Gayle, who has left the IPL's bio-secure environment due to bubble fatigue.

KKR made two changes, bringing in Tim Seifert for Lockie Ferguson and Shivami Mavi for Sandeep Warrier.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (C), Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh.

ALSO READ

FPJ Poll: Cricket fans feel both KKR & PBKS stand a 50-50 chance of winning today's IPL match
Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 07:26 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal