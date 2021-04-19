IPL 2021: Muttiah Muralitharan undergoes angioplasty in Chennai

Chennai: Sri Lankan cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan, who is part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad support staff in the ongoing IPL, has undergone an angioplasty at a city hospital here.

As per IPL sources, it was a planned procedure and the former cricketer is doing fine.

"A blockage was detected at the end of March. So it (angioplasty) was a routine procedure that was supposed to be conducted. He is doing well," the source told PTI.