Updated on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 12:00 AM IST

IPL 2021: Kartik Tyagi's sensational last over helps Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by 2 runs

Punjab were off to flying start with skipper KL Rahul (49) and Mayank Agarwal (67) raising a 120-run stand. However, Tyagi did not let Punjab score the required four runs from the last over.
PTI
Rajasthan Royals | Photo by Rahul Gulati/ Sportzpics for IPL

Dubai: Pacer Kartik Tyagi bowled a sensational last over as Rajasthan Royals pulled off a two-run win against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Tuesday.

Opener Yashaswi Jaiswal (49) was the top scorer for the Royals while Mahipal Lomror contributed 43.

Left-arm Medium pacer Arshdeep Singh (5/32) and Mohammed Shami (3/21) shared eight wickets between them.

Punjab were off to flying start with skipper KL Rahul (49) and Mayank Agarwal (67) raising a 120-run stand.

Nicholas Pooran made 32 but Kartik Tyagi did not let Punjab score the required four runs from the last over.

Brief Scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 185 all out in 20 overs. (Y Jaiswal 49, Evin Lewis 36; Arshdeep Singh 5/32, M Shami 3/21).

Punjab Kings: 183 for 4 in 20 overs. (M Agarwal 67, KL Rahul 49; R Tewatiya 1/23).

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 12:01 AM IST
