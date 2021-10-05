IPL 2021: From Danielle de Villiers to Vini Raman, here's a look at the most talked about and stunning fangirls

The thrilling UAE leg of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is marching towards its climax with the Play-offs race heating up for the one last berth left in the final four. The Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore have already progressed into the next level of the tournament.

But, besides the action on the field, the cash rich league is also known for a lot of glamour as well. So, here, we take a look at some of the the most talked-about and stunning fans of the IPL that are often seen cheering their husband or boyfriend from the stands.

Ritika Sajdeh

Ritika Sajdeh, the beautiful wife of explosive Indian opener Rohit Sharma is one of the most ardent cricket fans, who rarely gives Team India's or Mumbai Indians game a miss. Often seeing gracing the stands, she is believed to be Rohit Sharma's lucky charm and is very popular on Instagram enjoying 2.1m followers on the platform with fans lavishes thousands of likes and comments on the couples adorable pictures.

Twitter/@ritssajdeh

Twitter/@ritssajdeh

Danielle De Villiers

Danielle is the wife of the former South African Captain AB De Villiers. Like Ritika, Danille too is seen accompanying her husband during IPL and is often seen cheering for his Royal Challengers Bangalore team. Danielle is creator and co-owner of ‘The Fun Room – an Indoor Playground and Café’ for children. She is also very well known for her music skills with her singing videos with husband AB on youtube garnering tens and thousands of likes. Also, not many might know but the South African great proposed her in India at the Taj Mahal in 2021 before tying the knot in March 2013. Dreamy, isn't it?

Twitter/@DanielleDV27

Twitter/@DanielleDV27

Dhanashree Verma

Dhanashree is married to India and RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. She is a professional choreographer, youtuber and a die hard cricket enthusiast. An interesting fact about her is that she is also a qualified dentist. However, her passion for acting and dancing prompted her to take dance as a full time career. Dhanashree too is seen in the staduims, espicially during the IPL extending her support to the man of her dreams who plays for the Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Twitter/@DhanashreeVerma9

Twitter/@DhanashreeVerma9

Twitter/@DhanashreeVerma9

Vini Raman

Vini is Australia and RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's fiancée. She is Indian by descent, who was born and brought up in Melbourne, Australia and is a medical graduate. Glenn and Vini met in Big Bash League in Australia. The beautiful couple got engaged last year on 26 February after dating for a long time. She is accompanying Maxwell for the UAE leg of the IPL and the Indian fans cannot get over the Indo-Aussie gorgeous couple.

Instagram/@vini.raman

Instagram/@vini.raman

Sasha De Kock

Sasha is a former cheerleader and the wife of South Africa and Mumbai Indians cricketer Quinton de Kock. She never misses a chance to support her husband in every match and is often seen in the stands with her big friend circle consisting of wives and girlfriends of other Mumbai Indians and South African players. Sasha met the wicketkeeper batter during The Champions League Twenty20 game between de Kock's Highveld Lions and Mumbai Indians in 2012, a game she was a cheerleader in. The beautiful couple got married in 2016. Despite being pregnant, Sasha has still come to UAE to cheer Quinton in the IPL 2021.

Instagram/sashadeKock

Twitter/@SashaDeKock

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 10:30 PM IST