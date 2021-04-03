IPL 2021: Focus remains intact as ever, says Ajinkya Rahane

Taking to Twitter, Rahane posted a picture of himself batting in the nets, and he captioned the post as: "A week before the big game. The clock is ticking, but the focus remains as intact as ever." With seven days to go for the high-octane IPL clash between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium, ground staff have tested positive. With cases rising in the state of Maharashtra, IPL franchises have started feeling a little wary and are keeping fingers crossed with the 14th edition of the league set to get underway from April 9.

Speaking to ANI, an official of one of the franchises -- currently based in Mumbai -- said that it does change the situation and calls for stricter protocols.

"You do get a little concerned when you hear such things days before the start of the tournament. We have all been following protocols to the core, but obviously, when such a news come in, it makes us a little wary. We are looking at keeping things as tight as possible. Have to be on our guard," the official said.