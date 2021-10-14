IPL 2021, Final: When and where to watch CSK vs KKR match Live on TV and online

The stage for IPL 2021 final is all set as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will cross swords with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday, October 15 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Three time IPL Champions Super Kings, who enjoyed a brilliant season this year, stormed into the final by clinching the first Qualifier against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. While KKR, on the other hand after a shaky start to their campaign in the first leg, turned the tides in their favour in the UAE phase to reach here.

The encounter will be a repeat of the 2012 IPL final where the two sides took on each other in a thrilling contest wherein the Knights emerged victorious and got their hands on the coveted trophy for the first time. They bagged another title two years later in the 2014 edition. This will be the ninth IPL final for the CSK as they will leave no stone unturned on the day to bring home their fourth IPL Trophy.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the IPL 2021 Final, CSK vs KKR match on Friday.

Where is the CSK vs KKR game taking place?

The IPL 2021, match No. 60 CSK vs KKR will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

At what time will the CSK vs KKR match begin?

The CSK vs KKR match begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday, October 15.

Where and how to catch the live action of IPL 2021 CSK vs KKR match?

CSK vs KKR match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 CSK vs KKR match online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 CSK vs KKR match will be available on Hotstar.

