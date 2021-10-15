IPL 2021, Final: MS Dhoni to become first skipper to lead in 300 T20 matches

MS Dhoni is all set to record another milestone in his name as he will become the first captain in the history of T20 cricket to lead his team in 300 games when he will lead the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021 final against Kolkata Knight Riders at Dubai tonight.

This final is Dhoni's ninth as the leader of the Chennai based outfit. The Super Kings under his brilliant captainship also boast of a winning percentage of 59.79, best among other teams in the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings have won three IPL trophies under Dhoni's command in the years 2010, 2011 and 2018. He has captained CSK in 213 games out of which 130 ended in a win and 81 in loss. He was also the skipper of the now-terminated IPL franchise Rising Pune Supergiant in 14 games in which the team registered a win in 5 games and defeat in 9.

Dhoni and West Indies' Daren Sammy (208) are the only two cricketers to have captained their sides in more than 200 T20s.

Dhoni resigned as the captain of the Indian team from the white ball format in January 2017. The captain cool who led India to the 2007 World T20 title in South Africa, was skipper of the national side in 72 T20Is, out of which 41 resulted in wins and 28 in defeats with 1 Tie and 2 ending in no results. Dhoni also has the special achievement of leading the Indian side in the maximum number of T20Is.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 06:57 PM IST