IPL 2021, Eliminator: When and where to watch today's RCB vs KKR match Live on TV and online

The IPL 2021 Eliminator will feature Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The third and fourth ranked sides, RCB and KKR will walk into the big game riding on the back of a win. However, there is no room for any complacency tonight as there are no second chances for the team who fails here. The winner of this contest will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 and the loser will be eliminated.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the RCB vs KKR match today.

Where is the RCB vs KKR game taking place?

The IPL 2021, match No. 58 RCB vs KKR will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah today.

At what time will the RCB vs KKR match begin?

The RCB vs KKR match begins at 7:30 PM IST today (Monday, October 11).

Where and how to catch the live action of IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR match?

RCB vs KKR match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR match online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR match will be available on Hotstar.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 04:57 PM IST