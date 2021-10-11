e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 09:28 PM IST

IPL 2021, Eliminator: Kolkata Knight Riders restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 138/7

Skipper Virat Kohli made a 33-ball 39 while his opening partner Devdutt Padikkal contributed 21 runs.
KKR Skipper Eoin Morgan with Sunil Narine | Twitter/@StarSportsIndia

Sharjah: Electing to bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 138 for seven against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL eliminator here on Monday.

Skipper Virat Kohli made a 33-ball 39 while his opening partner Devdutt Padikkal contributed 21 runs.

Spinner Sunil Narine rocked the RCB batting order with a four-wicket haul while Lockie Ferguson dismissed two batsmen.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 138 for 7 in 20 overs (V Kohli 39, D Padikkal 21; S Narine 4/21, L Ferguson 2/30).

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 09:28 PM IST
