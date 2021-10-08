e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Mumbai court rejects bail plea of Aryan Khan, 2 others in cruise drugs bustTata Sons wins bid for acquiring Air India at Rs 18,000 cr
Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 09:35 PM IST

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals score 164/5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sent into bat, DC were off to a flying start with openers Shikar Dhawan (43) and Prithvi Shaw (48) putting on 88 runs in just 10.1 overs.
PTI
Team RCB | Twitter/@RCBTweets

Team RCB | Twitter/@RCBTweets

Advertisement

Dubai: Delhi Capitals scored 164 for five against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Sent into bat, DC were off to a flying start with openers Shikar Dhawan (43) and Prithvi Shaw (48) putting on 88 runs in just 10.1 overs.

Shimron Hetmyer got out off the last ball of the innings after scoring 29 off 22 balls.

Brief scores:

Delhi Capitals: 164/5 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 48, Shikhar Dhawan 43).

ALSO READ

FPJ Poll: 62% of cricket fans back RCB to win against DC in today's IPL match

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 09:35 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal