Updated on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 07:34 PM IST

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs

PTI
Sanju Samson | Twitter/@IPL

Abu Dhabi: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Sent in to bat, Shreyas Iyer top-scored for DC with a 32-ball 43, while Shimron Hetmyer (28) and skipper Rishabh Pant (24) also got starts before giving away their wickets.

Mustafizur Rahman (2/22) and Chetan Sakariya (2/33) picked up two wickets apiece for RR.

Chasing the target, RR could score just 121 for 6 in 20 overs with captain Sanju Samson top-scoring with an unbeaten 70 off 53 balls.

Brief Scores:

Delhi Capitals: 154 for 6 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 43, Shimron Hetmyer 28, Rishabh Pant 24; Mustafizur Rahman 2/22, Chetan Sakariya 2/33).

Rajasthan Royals: 121 for 6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 70 not out, Anrich Nortje 2/18).

IPL 2021: SRH win toss, elect to field against PBKS
Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 07:34 PM IST
