IPL 2021: CSK vs DC - CSK 20/2 after 4 overs

It is Master vs Apprentice as Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals square off against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
Photo: Delhi Capitals

WICKET!: CSK (7-2 in 2.1 overs)

Ruturaj Gaikwad (5 runs off 8 balls) c Dhawan b Woakes

Score after Over 2: CSK (7-1)

WICKET!: CSK (6-1 in 1.4 overs) 

Avesh Khan to du Plessis, OUT LBW! a duck in CSK's season-opener.

Score after Over 1: CSK (5-0)

The game begins at 7.30 pm!

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis at the crease, Chris Woakes to open the bowling for Delhi Capitals

Toss

Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field first!

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI 

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c)†, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Delhi Capitals Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant † (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan

Chennai Super Kings Squad

MS Dhoni (captain/wicketkeeper), Suresh Raina, Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M.Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore

Delhi Capitals Squad

Rishabh Pant (captain/wicketkeeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, Sam Billings, Shimron Hetmyer, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Umesh Yadav, Tom Curran, Avesh Khan, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Chris Woakes, Vishnu Vinod (wicketkeeper), Aditya Tare (wicketkeeper)

Preview

As if batting and wicket-keeping comparisons weren’t enough, Rishabh Pant squares off against veteran MS Dhoni in first match as a captain of his IPL career.

Delhi Capitals (DC) lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Match 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai without some of their key players. While Shreyas Iyer is nursing a shoulder injury after a fatal dive during India-England series, South African pace duo of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada are serving their mandatory seven-day quarantine period after arriving from home series versus Pakistan.

On the other hand, The CSK batting will rely a lot on Faf du Plessis but the return of Suresh Raina, who missed the last season, will be a boost for the three-time champions as they look to do better this time than the seventh place finish they got last season.

