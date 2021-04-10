IPL 2021: CSK vs DC - CSK 20/2 after 4 overs

The game begins at 7.30 pm!
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis at the crease, Chris Woakes to open the bowling for Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings Playing XI
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c)†, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar
Delhi Capitals Playing XI
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant † (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan
Chennai Super Kings Squad
MS Dhoni (captain/wicketkeeper), Suresh Raina, Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M.Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore
Delhi Capitals Squad
Rishabh Pant (captain/wicketkeeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, Sam Billings, Shimron Hetmyer, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Umesh Yadav, Tom Curran, Avesh Khan, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Chris Woakes, Vishnu Vinod (wicketkeeper), Aditya Tare (wicketkeeper)
Preview
As if batting and wicket-keeping comparisons weren’t enough, Rishabh Pant squares off against veteran MS Dhoni in first match as a captain of his IPL career.
Delhi Capitals (DC) lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Match 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai without some of their key players. While Shreyas Iyer is nursing a shoulder injury after a fatal dive during India-England series, South African pace duo of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada are serving their mandatory seven-day quarantine period after arriving from home series versus Pakistan.
On the other hand, The CSK batting will rely a lot on Faf du Plessis but the return of Suresh Raina, who missed the last season, will be a boost for the three-time champions as they look to do better this time than the seventh place finish they got last season.
