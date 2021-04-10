IPL 2021: CSK vs DC - CSK 20/2 after 4 overs

As if batting and wicket-keeping comparisons weren’t enough, Rishabh Pant squares off against veteran MS Dhoni in first match as a captain of his IPL career.



Delhi Capitals (DC) lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Match 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai without some of their key players. While Shreyas Iyer is nursing a shoulder injury after a fatal dive during India-England series, South African pace duo of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada are serving their mandatory seven-day quarantine period after arriving from home series versus Pakistan.

On the other hand, The CSK batting will rely a lot on Faf du Plessis but the return of Suresh Raina, who missed the last season, will be a boost for the three-time champions as they look to do better this time than the seventh place finish they got last season.