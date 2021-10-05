IPL 2021: CSK skipper MS Dhoni hints at playing next season, says 'he hopes to play his last game in Chennai'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni on Tuesday hinted that he will continue representing the franchise after the conclusion of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, stating that his supporters can see him in action in Chennai next year.

One of the most celebrated Indian-wicketkeeper batter, affirmed that he hopes to play his last game in Chennai, in an event marking 75 years of India Cements.

“When it comes to farewell, you can still come and see me play for CSK and that can be my farewell game. So, you will still get that opportunity to bid me farewell. Hopefully, we will come to Chennai and play my last game over there and we can meet the fans there,” Dhoni said during the event while interacting with fans.

Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket last year, has not played in Chennai since IPL 2019.

Speaking about the yellow brigade's ability to stay composed during big games, the World Cup winning captain said, “We try to keep it as normal as possible. We try to prepare well by having enough sleep and prepare for the opposition we are playing against.”

“We are a process-driven team and we know that if we follow the process if we execute the plans well, if we do the small things right, we will get the desired result, we know the result is a byproduct and that also keeps us calm.”

“We live in the moment and enjoy each other’s company. We know that if we play to our potential, we can beat the opposition. If the opposition has to beat us, they have to play better cricket,” Dhoni concluded.

