Sports

Updated on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 09:40 PM IST

IPL 2021: CSK restricts RCB to 156/6 in first innings

PTI
Sharjah: Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 156 for six against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Sent into bat, RCB were off to a flying start with skipper Virat Kohli (53) and Devdutt Padikkal (70) laying a solid foundation with a stand of 111 runs for the opening wicket.

Kohli fell to the seasoned Dwayne Bravo after six boundaries and a six, while Padikkal hit five fours and three maximums before being dismissed by Shardul Thakur, as RCB stuttered after a fine start.

For CSK, India pacer Thakur finished with impressive figures of 2/29 from his quota of four overs, while Bravo bowled excellently to pick 3/24.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 156/6 in 20 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 70, Virat Kohli 53; Shardul Thakur 2/29, Dwayne Bravo 3/24). PTI

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 09:40 PM IST
