e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra meets Amit ShahIndia reports 18,833 new cases in the last 24 hours; active caseload stands at 2,46,687 -lowest in 203 days
Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 11:04 PM IST

IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings name Dominic Drakes as replacement for injured Sam Curran

Drakes is an uncapped West Indian all-rounder who has played one First-Class, 25 List A and 19 T20 games so far. He is a left-handed batter and a left-arm medium pacer.
FPJ Web Desk
Dominic Drakes | Twitter/@ChennaiIPL

Dominic Drakes | Twitter/@ChennaiIPL

Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings have roped in Dominic Drakes as a replacement for the injured England all-rounder Sam Curran for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the league confirmed on its website.

Drakes is an uncapped West Indian all-rounder who has played one First-Class, 25 List A and 19 T20 games so far. He is a left-handed batter and a left-arm medium pacer.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday had announced that CSK all-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out of the remainder of league as well as the forthcoming T20 World Cup owing to a lower-back injury.

Chennai Super Kings take on Punjab Kings in their last league game of the VIVO IPL 2021 on October 7 at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

IPL 2021, SRH vs RCB: Who is Umran Malik? All you need to know about Hyderabad's latest debutant

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 11:04 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal