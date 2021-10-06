IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings name Dominic Drakes as replacement for injured Sam Curran

Chennai Super Kings have roped in Dominic Drakes as a replacement for the injured England all-rounder Sam Curran for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the league confirmed on its website.

Drakes is an uncapped West Indian all-rounder who has played one First-Class, 25 List A and 19 T20 games so far. He is a left-handed batter and a left-arm medium pacer.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday had announced that CSK all-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out of the remainder of league as well as the forthcoming T20 World Cup owing to a lower-back injury.

Chennai Super Kings take on Punjab Kings in their last league game of the VIVO IPL 2021 on October 7 at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 11:04 PM IST