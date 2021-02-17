IPL 2021 auction: Will Glenn Maxwell go for maximum or will Shakib Al Hasan come up trumps?

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction is set to take place in Chennai and the franchises will go toe to toe for the all-rounders as they are the hottest property of T20 cricket.



This time 292 cricketers are set to go under the hammer for the 2021 edition of the tournament. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from associate nations will be up for grabs in the mini-auction. Before the auction, IPL teams have changed their squads and released players to raise their available balance.



Kings XI Punjab have the highest balance (Rs 53.2 cr) to spend in the auction while Chennai Super Kings (Rs 19.9 cr), Delhi Capitals (Rs 13.4 cr), Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 10.75 cr), Mumbai Indians (Rs 15.35 cr) and SunRisers Hyderabad (Rs 10.75 cr) have limited budgets to add new faces to their squads.



Rajasthan Royals (Rs 37.85 cr) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 35.4 cr) have a moderate balance to fill nine and 11 places respectively.



Here are some all-rounders that would earn big in Tuesday's event:



Glenn Maxwell

Base Price: Rs 2 crore