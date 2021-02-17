IPL 2021 Auction: RCB may go after overseas all-rounders, while CSK looks to shop desi

New Delhi: The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) would be kicking off in April this year, but with just two months left for the premier T20 tournament to start, all eight franchises will be looking to plug the gaps at the mini-auction on Thursday in Chennai.

The "mini-auction" this year would see 292 players going under the hammer and all these cricketers have been shortlisted by the eight franchises. However, all the teams do not sit on the same boat and some of the franchises can take it easy in this auction after retaining most of their lineup from the 2020 IPL.

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from associate nations will be up for grabs in the mini-auction.

Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price and two Indian players - Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav - and eight overseas players - Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, and Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket.

12 players are on the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of Rs 1 crore.

On the eve of the auction, a look at all the eight franchises and how they are lined up.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Purse: Rs 35.4 crore

Slots: 11