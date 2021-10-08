IPL 2021: 56% of cricket fans back MI to win against SRH in today's IPL match

As the IPL 2021 draws curtains to its league stage today, defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The already eliminated SRH have nothing at stake in this game and occupy the last spot on the points table. The Orange Army had a forgettable season with just 3 wins out of their 13 outings. Meanwhile, for the five time champions Mumbai, they will need nothing less than a miracle today to get through the playoffs as even a victory cannot ensure them that last berth of the playoffs since they are inferior to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with regards to Net Run Rate.

The Free Press Journal conducted a poll on Twitter ahead of the match which will commence today at 7:30 PM. The poll was conducted to find out which of the two teams will win the battle on the field today.

Poll results indicate that there are more possibilities of MI winning the game against SRH as 56.9% of cricket fans have voted in favor of the Rohit Sharma-led side, while only 43.1% are favouring Kane & Co.

For the Sunrisers, they will head into this game with the confidence of defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 4 runs in their previous game and hence will give their all to win this game so that they can conclude their campaign on a sweeter note.

Meanwhile MI, who have a very unrealistic chance of sneaking in to the final four will also walk into the field with high spirits after hammering Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 8 wickets in their last game. The return of Ishan Kishan too will boost their confidence as a unit.

Coming to the pitch report, The Abu Dhabi strip will interest both batters and bowlers. Batsmen who spend some time will get the desired result and the bowlers too are expected to get some assistance from the surface.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 07:05 PM IST