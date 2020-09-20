IPL 2020: Powerhouse Stoinis rocks Kings XI like a boulder

The Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab in Super Over to get off to a fine start in IPL 2020 in Dubai.

The Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab match went into Super Over after two teams finished with identical scores of 157 for 8.

Mayank Agarwal scored 89 off 60 balls but could not finish it. Earlier, Marcus Stoinis hit a flurry of boundaries towards the end, scoring 53 off 21 balls to power Delhi Capitals to 157 for 8 after being sent in to bat first by KXIP.

Rishabh Pant and Iyer had put together a good stand after Mohammed Shami struck twice in one over but they too were dismissed in quick succession.

Delhi Capitals’ coach Ricky Ponting would have been pulling his hair out in frustration after seeing the way his three top-order batsmen Shikhar Dhawan(0), Prithvi Shaw (5) and Shimron Hetmyer (7) lost their wickets inside four overs, reducing his team to 13/3 at one stage.

However, the fourth wicket partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant of 73 runs in 60 balls injected much-needed impetus back in the Delhi innings.

Late flourish by Marcus Stoinis (53 of 21) had given Delhi Capitals a fighting total considering the slow track at the Dubai stadium.

India’s pace spearhead Mohammed Shami, who finished with 15/3 in 4 over, demonstrated the discipline he adds to the team along with his much talked-about fitness. The Delhi openers did play some loose shots but take nothing away from the class shown by him and Sheldon Cottrell (24/2) on the slow wicket.

Both bowlers rattled the Delhi batting line-up and took 5 wickets giving away only 39 runs in 8 overs bowled between them.

Pant and Iyer Partnership

Both Delhi batsmen at a moment were batting as if they want a stake in India’s future batting line-up at No. 4 and No.5. They scored 73 runs between them in good time which added a spine to a broken Delhi innings.

However, Rishabh Pant (31 of 29) once again demonstrated his capability of getting out on an incapable delivery. Captain Shreyas Iyer’s promising innings (39 of 32) was undone by a knuckle ball by Mohammed Shami.

Bishnoi’s maiden IPL wicket

Young leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi was handed his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.

The 19-year-old, who turned heads with his superb performance in the U-19 World Cup earlier this year, was picked by Punjab for INR 2 Crore at the auction.

Bishnoi didn’t disappointed and justified the buy with economical performance of 22/1 in four overs. He took the crucial wicket of Rishabh Pant just when DC were starting to accelerate.

Marcus Stoinis’ 21-ball 53 towards the end powered Delhi Capitals to 157 for 8. At one stage, Delhi were looking at a score of about 120 before Stoinis took matters in his hands.