IPL 2020: Opening stunner for defending champions

Dhoni and company got off to a flying start as they defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League opener at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

It was Ambati Rayudu (71) and an unbeaten 58 by Faf du Plessis who together added 115 runs for the third wicket enabled CSK home with four balls to spare. The teams have faced each other 29 times in the IPL with MI holding a 17-12 win/loss record over CSK.

But at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the 2020 Indian Premier League opener, it was a day out for Dhoni and his boys on Saturday. Batting first, the Mumbai Indians scored 162 for 9. MI got off to a flier with Rohit and de Kock going all guns blazing until CSK came back with two quick wickets. Saurabh Tiwary played a good innings by scoring 42 off 31 balls before Faf du Plessis took two fantastic catches to send back him and Hardik Pandya. Towards the end, Lungi Ngidi picked up three wickets as CSK ran through the MI lower middle-order.