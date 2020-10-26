IPL 2020: MSD fan paints entire house in Chennai Super Kings' colours, Dhoni's 'sweet reaction' wins internet hearts

In a mighty tribute to the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK), a dedicated MSD fan has now painted his entire house yellow in the IPL 2020 team's colours. Gobi Krishnan and his family paid homage to the former India team captain by naming their residence at the Arangur village in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district as 'Home of Dhoni Fan'.
Not only are the outer walls of the house painted yellow, but also the front walls are engraved with Dhoni's portraits and sport the CSK's mascot of the lion, as well the tagline "Whistle Podu".
The artworks were done by P. Selvarasu, an artist and part-time art teacher. He said, "It took me about two-and-a-half days to complete the artwork – Dhoni’s portrait, lion logo and the tagline. The building was painted by others."
Selvarasu added, “I also like Dhoni. First, I had a look at the building. The client gave me some pictures of Dhoni and the most suitable for the building was selected.”
Reports said that it took Krishnan around Rs 1.50 lakh to get the whole thing done.
In a video clip posted by the IPL team's official Twitter handle, MS Dhoni himself can be seen overwhelmed by the tribute. The legendary Indian captain said, "I saw it on Instagram. I think it's a great gesture. At the same time, you can see that it's not only about me. They're the biggest fans of CSK as well."
Krishnan said that although many are criticising Dhoni on the basis of his performance this season, the cricketer will always remain his idol.
"Many are saying Dhoni is not up to the mark this time, but 'Thala' will always be 'Thala'. So to spread some positivity, I started painting the house."
"The way they've done it, everyone will know what they're really talking about. It shows the kind of feeling that they have towards CSK, towards me," Dhoni said, adding, "It's not something that you can do easily. This is something that will stay, it's permanent. So, I would like the thank the entire family, it's a great gesture."
Earlier, after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) failed to secure a berth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 playoffs, MS Dhoni's wife, Sakshi, posted a heartfelt message saying that it is just a game and "no one wants to lose but not all can be winners."
The bottom-placed team on the points table, CSK missed out on the playoffs spot after Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians.
CSK had on Sunday defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. Ruturaj Gaikwad played an unbeaten knock of 65 runs, helping his team to chase down a target of 146 runs.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)