IPL 2020: MSD fan paints entire house in Chennai Super Kings' colours, Dhoni's 'sweet reaction' wins internet hearts

The artworks were done by P. Selvarasu, an artist and part-time art teacher. He said, "It took me about two-and-a-half days to complete the artwork – Dhoni’s portrait, lion logo and the tagline. The building was painted by others."

Selvarasu added, “I also like Dhoni. First, I had a look at the building. The client gave me some pictures of Dhoni and the most suitable for the building was selected.”

Reports said that it took Krishnan around Rs 1.50 lakh to get the whole thing done.

In a video clip posted by the IPL team's official Twitter handle, MS Dhoni himself can be seen overwhelmed by the tribute. The legendary Indian captain said, "I saw it on Instagram. I think it's a great gesture. At the same time, you can see that it's not only about me. They're the biggest fans of CSK as well."