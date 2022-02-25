IOC EB urges all international sports federations to relocate or cancel sports events planned in Russia or Belarus

Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday urged all international sports federations to relocate or cancel their sports events currently planned in Russia or Belarus.

In addition, the IOC EB also urged that no Russian or Belarussian national flag be displayed and no Russian or Belarussian anthem be played in international sports events which are not already part of the respective World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) sanctions for Russia.

In a statement, the IOC EB expressed its deep concerns about the safety of the members of the Olympic Community in Ukraine and stands in full solidarity. It noted that the special IOC task force is in contact with the Olympic Community in the country to coordinate humanitarian assistance where possible.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The IOC had on Thursday strongly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which breaches the Olympic Truce.

IOC President Thomas Bach reiterated his call for peace, which he expressed in his speeches at the Opening Ceremony and the Closing Ceremony of the Olympic Games.

Besides, the UEFA executive committee held an emergency meeting on Friday and has decided to move the Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris.

The 2022 final was scheduled to be held at Krestovsky Stadium, which is sponsored by Russian state-owned company Gazprom, but it has been decided that the marquee event final will now be moved to the Stade de France in Paris to be played on the original date of May 28.

A statement from European football's governing body said, "The UEFA executive committee decided to relocate the final of the 2021/22 UEFA Men's Champions League from St Petersburg to Stade de France in St Denis. The game will be played as initially scheduled on Saturday, May 28."

Also, Formula One on Friday said that it has cancelled the Russian Grand Prix scheduled for September 25 this year at Sochi's Olympic Park following Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.

"On Thursday evening Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances," said a statement from Formula One.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 08:18 PM IST