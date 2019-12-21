IOA's bid to host 2026 CWG to be discussed on December 30

New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will take a decision on whether it should approach the government for a bid to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games during its Annual General Meeting here on December 30.

The 2026 CWG bid and IOA's proposal to withdraw from the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games for dropping shooting from its roster will be the top agenda of the AGM to be held at its headquarters here.

IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said it is up to the members to approve or reject the proposal to bid for the hosting rights of 2026 CWG.

"On our part, the intent (to bid for 2026 CWG) is a serious one. We need approval of the General House before going to the government with the proposal to bid for the Games. Let us see what happens," Mehta told PTI.

Last month, Mehta had announced in the presence of IOA chief Narinder Batra and visiting Commonwealth Games Federation president Louise Martin and CEO David Grevemberg the national sports apex body's intent to bid for the 2026 CWG.

"We will first take approval from the general assembly of the IOA and then will approach the government. If government allows, we can host the Games," Mehta had said then.

The host city of the 2026 CWG was initially intended to be selected at the 2019 CGF General Assembly in Kigali, Rwanda, but it was later decided that it will be announced next year.