IOA threatens shifting National Games as Goa seeks postponement once again

New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association on Sunday threatened to shift the 36th National Games out of Goa after the coastal state once again expressed its inability to host the multi-sporting event in November.

IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said that the national apex body's Executive Board will soon meet to discuss the option of shifting the Games elsewhere after the Goa government sought postponement of the multi-sporting event next year.

"The Goa government has sought postponement after postponement. After seeking a postponement, they will say all right we will hold the Games but afterwards will say we cannot hold it at these period and will seek another postponement," Mehta told PTI.

"We are losing patience because we have started realising that the Goa government lacks commitment to host the Games. The IOA Executive Council will very soon have a meeting and discuss the option of shifting the Games elsewhere. We will then plan out and go ahead (for any alternative venue). It cannot continue like this on and on," he added.