International Women's Day 2020: Meet chess wizard Soumya Swaminathan gunning for Grand Masters

Becoming a universal player rather than sticking on to the individual gameplay is what Soumya Swaminathan, one of the women chess wizards of the country, wants to be in the coming days.

The three-time national junior champion Soumya, has her cupboard stacked with trophies and medals which speak for itself, how an Assistant manager of Indian Oil Company has done both herself and the country proud.

“Enjoy the game more than anything, which will set one’s journey on the right path,” is the message this Pune-based chess player on the eve of the International Women’s Days (March 8) while talking to Free Press Journal.

The Commonwealth women's champion, Soumya now guns for the Grand Masters (GM) which has been eluding her for some time. But for that, she wants to change her approach to the game.