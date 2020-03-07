International Women's Day 2020: Meet chess wizard Soumya Swaminathan gunning for Grand Masters

Becoming a universal player rather than sticking on to the individual gameplay is what Soumya Swaminathan, one of the women chess wizards of the country, wants to be in the coming days.
The three-time national junior champion Soumya, has her cupboard stacked with trophies and medals which speak for itself, how an Assistant manager of Indian Oil Company has done both herself and the country proud.
“Enjoy the game more than anything, which will set one’s journey on the right path,” is the message this Pune-based chess player on the eve of the International Women’s Days (March 8) while talking to Free Press Journal.
The Commonwealth women's champion, Soumya now guns for the Grand Masters (GM) which has been eluding her for some time. But for that, she wants to change her approach to the game.
“I have been an individual player, sticking on to one way approach, but it is time for me to take the universal approach and be a versatile player and that will help me in my challenges, which I am sure will help me in getting the GM which is my next goal,” said. Soumya, who was tied for the first place in the women's section of the Moscow Open with Anastasia Bodnaruk and Alexandra Obolentseva, finishing second on tiebreak.
“Let us not compare,” is her way of approach to life when asked why there is no another Vishwanathan Anand in the country.
“There are a few outstanding young players who are making headlines in recent times and I am sure if they do their best, we will see many more champions from the country,” stated the Women’s Asian Individual Championship in the year 2016.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)