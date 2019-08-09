Inter-School Football Tournament: Bhumika Mane shines in Canossa High School's victory

Mumbai: Canossa High School (Mahim) girls emerged triumphant courtesy of an impressive display from striker Bhumika Mane who scored all the goals (four) to anchor her team to a 4-0 win over Yashodham High School (Goregaon), in the league stage match of the Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA) Girls Under 16 Div II Inter-School Football Tournament played at Cooperage Football Ground, Colaba here on Friday.

Canossa girls looked threatening right from the onset with dashing forward Mane scoring two back to back goals in the 14th and 18th minute to give her side a 2-0 lead during the break. It was Mane once again in the thick of the action, as she netted yet another brace to roudn up the tally.

In another match, Lilavati Poddar High School (Santacruz) put up a determined performance and managed to pull off a narrow 2-1 win against Utpal Sanghvi High School (Juhu). Piona Sequeria and Khushi Makhija struck a goal each for the winners, while Utpal Sanghvi pulled one back through Anya Parekh.

- FPJ Sports Desk