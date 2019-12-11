Inter Milan had chances to win game: Antonio Conte after defeat in Champions League

Ansu Fati then netted a goal in the 86th minute to hand Barcelona a victory.The club has been eliminated from the tournament. Despite the defeat, Conte said he has no complaints to make as his players gave their all.

"I have no complaints to make, as my players gave their all. We just lacked a goal and instead conceded at the other end to go 2-1 down, which really killed us," he said.

"Watching that goal was painful, as it killed us in every way. We were pushing, creating the chances to score and go 2-1 up," Conte added.