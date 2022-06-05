Inter-club TT League: VPTTA tame JLTTA to clinch Div-II title

The Prabodhankar Thackeray Krida Sankul (PTKS) ‘H’ team youngsters comprising of Vivaan Thakkar, Vibhum Sadhle, Pradyuman Shenoy, Tanish Jain and Aryan Salian are seen in a happy mood after emerging Division-IV-B champions |

Mumbai: Vaibhav Pawar Table Tennis Academy (VPTTA) paddlers underlined their supremacy as they quelled the challenge from Jayesh Lakhani Table Tennis Academy (JLTTA) storming to a fluent 3-0 victory in the Division-II finals of The Suburban Table Tennis Association (TSTTA) organised Annual Inter-Club Table Tennis League 2022, and played at the Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana (JVPG) Club. The Inter-Club TT League is being sponsored by DM Tutorials, Precise and Sanwei.

Meanwhile, the Prabodhankar Thackeray Krida Sankul (PTKS) ‘H’ team youngsters comprising of Vivaan Thakkar, Vibhum Sadhle, Pradyuman Shenoy, Tanish Jain and Aryan Salian showed plenty of fighting spirit in winning the Division-IV-B crown.

In the final, PTKS got the better of the experienced Mandpeshwar Civic Federation (MCF) ‘D’ team by pulling off a tense 3-2 victory.

It turned out to be a bad day for MCF as their ‘C’ team also suffered a defeat losing to JP Olympia TTA ‘C’ by a 1-3 margin in the Division-IV-A final.

In the Div-II final, Nitesh Kumawat gave VPTTA a solid winning start as he scored a fighting win against Santosh Kolapte clinching a 11-5, 12-10, 8-11, 5-11, and 11-8 win in the opening rubber.

In the second, Mukul Jain had things much his own way against JLTTA’s Nilesh Yedge and cruised to a quick 11-9, 11-5, and 11-2 win to extend VPTTA’s lead to 2-0. Later, Vishal Yadav lost the first two games but fought back to take the next three games against Dhyaan Parekh to snatch a thrilling 5-11, 9-11, 11-7, 11-6, and 11-9 victory to complete VPTTA’s triumph.

Earlier, Vivaan Thakkar played a significant role in leading PTKS lads to victory. Vivaan won the first rubber defeating MCF’s Vishesh Sarda 11-6, 6-11, 9-11, 11-4, and 11-7 before teammate Vibhum managed to prevail over Aarya Panchal snatching a 7-11, 11-7, 15-17, 11-6, and 11-7 win to help the team take a 2-0 lead.

But, MCF bounced back by winning the next two ties to level the match scores at 2-all. First, MCF’s Anand Ganoo overcame Pradyuman 13-11, 5-11, 11-3, 2-11, and 15-13 and later in the reverse singles Vishesh defeated Vibhum 3-11, 11-7, 4-11, 11-7, and 11-8 to take the match to the wire. In the decider, Vivaan was at his best and comfortably defeated Aarya in three games at 11-7, 11-9, and 11-9 to secure a hard-fought victory.

Results: Men’s Division-II (finals): VPTTA ‘A’ beat JLTTA ‘B’ 3-0 (Nitesh Kumawat bt Santosh Kolapte 11-5, 12-10, 8-11, 5-11, 11-8; Mukul Jain bt Nilesh Yedge 11-9, 11-5, 11-2; Vishal Yadav bt Dhyaan Parekh 5-11, 9-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-9).

Men’s Div-IV-A (finals): JP Olympia TTA ‘C’ beat Mandpeshwar Civic Federation ‘C’ 3-1 (Dhruv Patil bt Santosh Jain 11-9, 5-11, 11-1, 11-9; Daksh Talwar bt Nilesh Gohil 11-8, 14-12, 11-9; Saurabh Tiwari lost Anand Mansinghani 8-11, 14-12, 7-11, 8-11; Daksh Talwar bt Santosh Jain 11-7, 7-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-6).

Men’s Div-IV-B (finals): Prabodhankar Thackeray Krida Sankul (PTKS) ‘H’ beat Mandpeshwar Civic Federation ‘D’ 3-2 (Vivaan Thakkar bt Vishesh Sarda 11-6, 6-11, 9-11, 11-4, 11-7; Vibhum Sadhle bt Aarya Panchal 7-11, 11-7, 15-17, 11-6, 11-7; Pradyuman Shenoy lost Anand Ganoo 11-13, 11-5, 3-11, 11-2, 13-15; Vibhum Sadhle lost Vishesh Sarda 11-3, 7-11, 11-4, 7-11, 8-11; Vivaan Thakkar bt Aarya Panchal 11-7, 11-9, 11-9)