Inter-Club TT: JLTTA, VPTTA sail into semi-finals

Jayesh Lakhani Table Tennis Academy (JLTTA) and Vaibhav Pawar Table Tennis Academy (VPTTA) finished at the top of Group-A and Group-B respectively and advanced to the Division-II semi-finals of the Suburban Table Tennis Association (TSTTA) organised Annual Inter-Club Table Tennis League 2022.

The Inter-Club TT League which is being conducted after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown restrictions, is being sponsored by DM Tutorials, Precise and Sanwei.

In the round-robin, home and away matches, JLTTA ‘B’ team won all their four matches in the 3-team Group-A to finish with 8 points to top the group.

Brihanmumbai Kreeda & Lalitkala Pratishthan (BKLP), Mulund ‘A’ team with four points from 2 wins were placed second and also advanced to the semi-finals.

In the 4-team Group-B, VPTTA ‘A’ team won five of their six home and away matches, and with 10 points finished in the top position, while Prabodhankar Thackeray Krida Sankul, Vile Parle ‘D’ having recorded four with and 8 points claimed the second position to qualify for the last four.

The Division-II semi-final and the final were played at the Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana (JVPG) Club table tennis hall. The Division-I league will also commence at this venue starting from Friday to Sunday.

Over 250 players representing 55 teams are participating in the Inter-Club League.