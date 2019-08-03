Inter-Club badminton tournament: Top stars for Motiram Cup

Mumbai: Twenty-two teams, including defending champions Goregaon Sports Club, will be vying for top honours in the prestigious Motiram Club (for men), Ullal Cup (women)and Kanji Memorial Cup (for juniors) Inter-Club badminton tournament, to be hosted by NSCI at their new badminton courts from August 6.

The prestigious tournament which is in its 29th edition is hosted by The National Sports Club of India, under the aegis of Greater Mumbai Badminton Association and promoted by Badminton Gurukul.

Pradeep Iyangar, Hon. President, GMBA emphasised the importance of the tournament and said "Motiram, Ullal and Kanji Memorial Cup is a trendsetter in the badminton playing community of Mumbai. It is the first and most prestigious Inter-Club Badminton Tournament to be held in Mumbai. This tournament aims to bring the Badminton community in our clubs closer and help fuel the spirit of competition and sportsmanship amongst all teams."