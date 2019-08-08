Inter-Club badminton tournament: NSCI (C) down Khar Gymkhana

Mumbai: NSCI ‘C’ displayed brilliant teamwork to take down a strong Khar Gymkhana team 2-0 in the ongoing Motiram Club (for men), Ullal Cup (women)and Kanji Memorial Cup (for juniors) Inter-Club badminton tournament, organised by Badminton Gurukul and hosted by NSCI at their new badminton courts on WednesdayIn the first tie, Yameer Sanghvi and Tushar Jhaveri from NSCI faced a tough challenge from Harsh Dalal and Pradeep Chawla of Khar Gym ‘B. Both pairs started well and were going head to head for the majority of the first game.

With nothing separating the two the match went into a tie-breaker at 24-24. Just when the spectators thought the match will go deeper Harsh Dalal and Pardeep Chawla faltered a bit and lost back to back points helping NSCI ‘C’ take the 1st game.

In the second game, Keyur Gandhi who has been a key player for NSCI in the tournaments started the game with an easy 21-7 victory over Rohan Ramani of Khar Gymkhana. Rohan shrugged off his first game loss and bounced back to take the early lead in the second set.

Keyur managed to match Rohan and with both exchanging back to back points the game was tied at 21-21. Keyur was able to hold his nerves and managed to snatch a 23-21 victory to help NSCI ‘C’ advance to the next round.

