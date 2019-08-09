Inter-Club badminton tournament: Holders GSC dominate

Mumbai: Defending Champions Goregaon Sports Club (GSC) started their Kanji Cup title defence on a high, defeating Thakur Sports Club 3-0 to stay alive in the Motiram Club (for men), Ullal Cup (women) and Kanji Memorial Cup (for juniors) Inter-Club badminton tournament, organised by Badminton Gurukul and hosted by NSCI at their new badminton courts on Thursday.

The Kanji Cup, which is played in the boy’s U-15, girls U-15 and boy’s doubles U-19 formats started with a boy’s U-15 tie in which Harsh Sharma of GSC outplayed Shivaan 21-8, 21-10 to set the tone for the match. In the girls section, Alisha Naik of GSC carried the momentum forward dominating Sugandi Goyal to win 21-11, 21-6.

In a Motiram Cup tie, PM Mafatlal notched a hard-fought 2-0 victory over a strong CCI 'C' team. After the pair of Harsh and Jatan defeated Hordmuz and Zaash of CCI 21-11, 16-21, 21-11, Meet Shah stepped up yet again to defeat Rustom Warden 21-9, 23-21.

Results: 1. Motiram Cup: PM Mafatlal bt CCI 'C' 2-0 - Harsh & Jatan (PM Mafatlal) bt Hordmuz & Zaash (CCI 'C') 21-11, 16-21, 21-11; Meet Shah (PM Mafatlal) bt Rustom Warden (CCI 'C') 21-9, 23-21;Bombay Gymkhana 'B' bt Worli Sports Club 2-0- Faisal & Bimal (Bombay Gym 'B') bt S Satheeshan & K Patel (Worli Sports Club) 21-11, 21-11; Farhan (Bombay Gym 'B') bt Anish Pawar (Worli Sports Club) 21-12, 21-14; CCI 'B' bt NSCI 'C' 2-0- N Ramchandani & J Shaikh (CCI 'B') bt T Jhaveri & Y Sanghvi (NSCI 'C') 21-11, 21-17.