Inter-Club Badminton Tournament 2020: MIG Cricket Club, Goregaon Sports Club emerge champions

Mumbai: MIG Cricket Club and Goregaon Sports Club teams emerged champions winning the Team Championship Elite and Plate Division titles respectively in the 27th , organized and hosted by Bombay Gymkhana and Badminton 45, under the aegis of GMBA & MBA and played at the Bombay Gymkhana courts. The event is supported by Aditya Birla Capital and promoted by Badminton Gurukul.

In the Elite Division final, MIG CC staved off a strong challenge from hosts Bombay Gymkhana and snatched a satisfying 2-1 victory.

In contrast, Goregaon Sports Club enjoyed a much relaxed outing and outplayed Willingdon Sports Club by charging to a quick 2-0 win.

In the first rubber, the Goragaon pair of Mandar Ranade and Rajesh Bhanushali easily defeated Manish M. and Jaideep G. 21-8, 21-17 to take the lead. Later, captain Sanjeev Mahajan along with partner George Koshy stormed past the Willingdon duo of Govind P. and Anand V. winning in two quick games at 21-9, 21-17 to complete the Goregaon Club’s maiden success.

Results (all finals)

Team championship: Elite Category: MIG Cricket Club bt Bombay Gymkhana 'A' 2-1 (Mayur Tawde / Yogesh Padukone bt Amol Shah / Gautam Lad 15-21, 25-23, 21-13; Ajit Nair / Prashant Bahattare lost to Ayaz Bilawala / Shailesh Daga 10-21, 23-21, 17-21; Ajeet Phatak / Jitesh Padukone bt Aditya Khansaheb / Naval Bir Kumar 21-16, 21-18).

Plate Category: Goregaon Sports Club bt Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana 2-0 (Mandar Ranade / Rajesh Bhanushali bt Manish M / Jaideep G 21-8, 21-17; George Koshy / Sanjeev Mahajan bt Govind P. / Anand V. 21-9, 21-17).